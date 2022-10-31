Ex-'Cheaters' Host Owes $400K For Posting Clips To YouTube

By Andrew Karpan (October 31, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Texas has ordered the original host of the reality show "Cheaters" to hand over nearly $400,000 to the production company that owns the copyright to the program, after he uploaded clips of the show to the internet without permission....

