3rd Circ. Finds No Bias Against Verizon Worker Hurt In Crash

By Matthew Santoni (October 31, 2022, 5:49 PM EDT) -- A former Verizon employee working from home after being injured in a car crash can't revive her claims she was wrongly fired because of her injury, given that a court found she'd been a poor performer at her job even before she was hurt, a Third Circuit panel ruled Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS