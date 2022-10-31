REIT Denied In Bid To Reopen $20.6M Coverage Suit

By Brent Godwin (October 31, 2022, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Real estate investment trust The Cornfeld Group LLC saw its bid to reopen a lawsuit over a $20.6 million insurance claim rejected Monday after a Florida federal judge was not moved by Cornfeld's claim a new suit was thwarting the old case's outcome....

