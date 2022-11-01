Cardboard Co. Fights $7.8M Arbitration Judgment

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (November 1, 2022, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A cardboard box maker has urged a Virginia federal court to preserve its bid to throw out a $7.8 million arbitration judgment over the construction of its Virginia-based packaging manufacturing facility, insisting that the petition does not have "exceptional circumstances" that would warrant dismissing in favor of parallel state court proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS