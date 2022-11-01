Ga. Judges Partly Revive Case Against County Staffers

By Kelcey Caulder (November 1, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Georgia's Court of Appeals on Monday found that a Forsyth County commissioner and an inspector can't escape claims that they trespassed and invaded the privacy of property owners during an investigation of construction work on an equestrian center, but said the officials were immune from claims that they misused their positions to interfere with the work....

