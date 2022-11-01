Insurers Denied Access To Honeywell Asbestos Claim Details

By Vince Sullivan (November 1, 2022, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania bankruptcy judge declined to make public redacted information about asbestos claims against Honeywell in the Chapter 11 case of its subsidiary North American Refractories Co., denying the request of insurers because those details were not used by the court in its decision-making and have never been filed on the case docket....

