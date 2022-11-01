7th Circ. Probes Union Hiring Hall Misuse Allegation

By Tim Ryan (November 1, 2022, 8:35 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit grappled Tuesday with how to evaluate whether a Chicago-area union unlawfully gave jobs to voters before a representation election to boost its chances of winning, as it considered a production company's attempt to undo a National Labor Relations Board order certifying the union....

