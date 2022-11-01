DOJ Asks 3rd Circ. To Revive $350M Sugar Merger Challenge

By Dorothy Atkins (November 1, 2022, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice urged the Third Circuit on Tuesday to revive its challenge of U.S. Sugar Corp.'s $350 million merger with Georgia-based refiner rival Imperial Sugar Co., arguing a district judge legally erred in holding that the government failed to identify a relevant market and wrongly assumed regulations could offset any anti-competitive impacts....

