T-Mobile Escapes Simply Prepaid TM Suit

By Jasmin Jackson (November 2, 2022, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge has cleared T-Mobile's Simply Prepaid line of telecommunications services from infringement claims in a rival's trademark suit, determining that the mark was abandoned before T-Mobile's first use while also noting that the case raises "unresolved issues within the Fourth Circuit" over priority ownership....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS