1st Circ. Deepens Circuit Divide On SSA Atty Fee Timing

By Jess Krochtengel (November 2, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit deepened a circuit divide on how long attorneys have to seek fees in district court after winning a Social Security Administration benefits dispute, adopting a "reasonable time" standard also used in the Tenth Circuit rather than a more rigid limit used in four other circuits....

