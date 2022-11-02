NJ Bar Seems Poised To Beat Suit Over Diverse Seat Rules

By Bill Wichert (November 2, 2022, 2:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge seemed inclined Wednesday to throw out on First Amendment grounds a lawyer's discrimination suit challenging the New Jersey State Bar Association's practice of setting aside leadership positions on its board of trustees and two committees for members of certain diverse and other underrepresented groups....

