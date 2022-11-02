Retail REIT Accused Of Age Bias By Ex-Leasing Director

By Charlie Innis (November 2, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- A 66-year-old former employee of a shopping mall real estate investment trust has alleged in Georgia federal court that the company discriminated against him on account of his age by firing him and filling his position with someone 23 years younger....

