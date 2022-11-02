Mining Companies Ask To Keep $50M Zimbabwe Suit Alive

By Ali Sullivan (November 2, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- Two companies that won a $50 million arbitration award after Zimbabwe tried to cancel their mining deals urged a D.C. federal judge to keep their arbitration enforcement suit alive, saying the country's state-owned mining corporation has contrived meritless procedural arguments to evade enforcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS