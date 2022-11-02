Ill. Atty Says Ex-Firm 'Failed Its Audition' To Lead BIPA MDL

By Celeste Bott (November 2, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- An attorney representing plaintiffs in multidistrict biometric privacy litigation against Clearview AI urged an Illinois federal judge to reject his former firm's bid to remain class counsel, saying he has spearheaded the case from the beginning and accusing the firm of making false claims about his character and intent....

