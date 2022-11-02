Ex-Cay Clubs Exec Seeks New Trial After Bank Fraud Verdict

By Isaac Monterose (November 2, 2022, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A former executive of Cay Clubs Resorts and Marinas asked a Florida federal judge on Wednesday for a new trial after he was found guilty of bank fraud, arguing that he was convicted based on witness testimony that wasn't based on firsthand or expert knowledge as well as documents that contained inadmissible hearsay....

