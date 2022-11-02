Harvard Stuck With Admissions Suit Tab After Insurance Flub

By Chris Villani (November 2, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Harvard University will have to pay the legal tab it racked up during the affirmative-action case recently argued before the U.S. Supreme Court after a federal judge ruled Wednesday that the school was late in telling Zurich American Insurance Co. about the landmark suit....

