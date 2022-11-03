Vonage To Pay $100M In FTC Suit Over Cancellation Hurdles

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (November 3, 2022, 5:39 PM EDT) -- Internet phone service provider Vonage Holdings Corp. has agreed to pay $100 million in a settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over allegations that the company used a series of hurdles to prevent customers from canceling their accounts, according to court documents filed in New Jersey federal court Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS