Calif. Restaurants Ask 9th Circ. To Certify Virus Questions

By Riley Murdock (November 3, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The owners of two high-end Napa Valley restaurants asked the Ninth Circuit to certify their COVID-19 insurance coverage questions to the California Supreme Court, arguing that state courts are divided on whether the virus can cause physical loss or damage to property....

