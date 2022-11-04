Texas Judge's Same-Sex Wedding Suit Tossed On Appeal

By Lynn LaRowe (November 4, 2022, 12:31 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court has affirmed a trial court's dismissal of claims against the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct that were brought by a justice of the peace after she was publicly warned that refusing to conduct same-sex weddings while agreeing to officiate for heterosexual couples might cast doubt on her ability to be impartial....

