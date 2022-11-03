Witnesses Against CPUC Exec Had 'Ax To Grind,' Jury Told

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 3, 2022, 10:48 PM EDT) -- The lead investigator in a probe over whether the California Public Utilities Commission's former Executive Director Alice Stebbins made unethical hiring decisions testified on Thursday in Stebbins' whistleblower firing suit, acknowledging that two people interviewed for the report withheld information that could've revealed they had an "ax to grind" against Stebbins....

