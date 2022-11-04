Condo Owners Can't Keep Neighbors Out Of Athens Alley

By Peter McGuire (November 4, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- A group of Athens, Georgia, condo owners cannot prevent its neighbors from using a portion of a disputed alley between their homes because it has no proof of ownership to the narrow way, the Georgia Court of Appeals has ruled in affirming a lower court's decision....

