Arnall Golden Adds Ex-Smith Gambrell Public Finance Atty

By Emily Johnson (November 4, 2022, 2:50 PM EDT) -- Arnall Golden Gregory LLP has brought on a former Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP counsel to guide clients through public finance transactions, bolstering its Atlanta office with an attorney with more than 15 years of legal experience, including as an associate at King & Spalding LLP....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS