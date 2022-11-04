3rd Circ. Partly Revives Stream TV Founder's Asset Claims

By Leslie A. Pappas (November 4, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit has partly revived claims filed by Stream TV Networks Inc. founder Mathu Rajan in the ongoing conflict over Stream and its assets, vacating a district court's dismissal of Rajan's claims for tortious interference with contract and civil conspiracy, while affirming the court's dismissal of Rajan's other two counts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS