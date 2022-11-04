Liberty Mutual Says No Coverage For Grocery Store Fight Suit

By Hope Patti (November 4, 2022, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit said it does not owe coverage to a policyholder for injuries sustained by another man in a physical altercation at a Georgia grocery store, telling a federal court that the incident does not constitute an occurrence to trigger coverage under the insured's homeowners policy....

