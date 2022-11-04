Freeman Mathis Booted Off Suit Due To Atty 'Switching Sides'

By Emily Johnson (November 4, 2022, 4:50 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge disqualified Freeman Mathis & Gary LLP from continuing to represent the Geo D. Warthen Bank against age and sex discrimination claims from a former employee, ruling that the former employee's attorney created a conflict of interest when she moved to Freeman Mathis during the dispute....

