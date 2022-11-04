Fed. Circ. Lets Uniloc Keep Suing Google, Not 2 Others

By Andrew Karpan (November 4, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit revived patent licensing company Uniloc's case against Google on Friday but declined to do the same for two others, though it suggested lower court judges in Delaware and California were wrong to use language from a loan between Uniloc and a New York investment fund to throw them out....

