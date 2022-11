Ex-Adoption Agency Official Sentenced In Bribery Scheme

By Eric Heisig (November 4, 2022, 4:52 PM EDT) -- A former manager at an Ohio-based adoption agency was sentenced Friday to a year in federal prison for her role in schemes to break U.S. and international laws to place children from overseas with adoptive parents in the United States, including one child who suffered serious injuries from abuse....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS