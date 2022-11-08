Why Companies Lose In Gig Worker Class Cert. Cases

By Joan Fife and Kevin Simpson (November 8, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- The gig economy is ascendant. As companies and workers alike seek greater flexibility in labor arrangements, employers have increasingly shifted their workforces from employees to independent contractors. But this transition carries legal risk for companies, as demonstrated by two recent federal court rulings from California and New Jersey.[1]...

