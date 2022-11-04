Crypto Org Says SEC Enforcement Has Harmed Token Holders

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 4, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency organization Veri DAO LLC has urged a Manhattan federal judge to grant a win to cryptocurrency company Ripple Labs Inc. in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission action it faces, arguing that a judgment in favor of the SEC would create "a cloud of regulatory ambiguity" around Ripple's digital assets, potentially harming those who hold them....

