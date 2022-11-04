CFTC Strikes Deal In Monex Metals Fraud Suit Ahead Of Trial

By Sarah Jarvis (November 4, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Monex Deposit Co. have reached a deal to end the agency's $290 million fraud case against the metals brokerage, days before trial was set to commence after an appeals process that saw the U.S. Supreme Court decline to hear the case in 2020....

