Fox Corp. Sued In Del. For Vote On New Officer Liability Shield

By Jeff Montgomery (November 7, 2022, 4:20 PM EST) -- A union pension fund has asked Delaware's Court of Chancery to declare void a Fox Corp. charter amendment that last week threw a "duty of care" liability shield around Fox's top officers, including Chairman Rupert K. Murdoch and Chief Executive Chairman and CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS