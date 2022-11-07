Jury Clears Scrubs Startup Figs In Rival's False Ad Suit

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 7, 2022, 6:33 PM EST) -- Health care apparel company Figs Inc. has won a yearslong legal battle brought to court by a competitor owned by private equity firm Partners Group AG, with a California federal jury holding on Thursday that Figs did not falsely advertise the antimicrobial properties of its scrubs....

