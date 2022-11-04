Ex-Apple Product Designer Pays To End Media Leak Suit

By Dave Simpson (November 4, 2022, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A former Apple product designer has agreed to a deal that involves payment to the tech giant to end claims he stole trade secrets to help his new employer and leaked other secrets to a reporter in an attempt to benefit a startup he had invested in, the parties told a California federal court....

