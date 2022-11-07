Real Estate Rumors: Webster, Golombeck, TF Cornerstone

By Andrew McIntyre (November 7, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- Webster Bank has loaned $40 million for a South Florida multifamily project, Commercial Observer reported Monday. The loan to Farrell Cos. is for Central Parkway Lofts, a project in Stuart, Florida, that will have 172 residential units once complete, according to the report....

