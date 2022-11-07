NJ High Court Skeptical Of Insurer's Bid To Split Payment

By Bill Wichert (November 7, 2022, 4:47 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Monday challenged an AmeriTrust unit's stance that a joint insurance fund is an insurer and thus responsible under their respective policies for Long Branch to split settlement coverage over a boy's death after he was buried in the sand on a city beach....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS