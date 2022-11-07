Crypto Trading Firm Waives Atty Fees After $1.56M Judgment

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 7, 2022, 7:29 PM EST) -- Digital asset trading company GSR Markets Ltd. has asked an Atlanta federal judge to waive its request for a $174,000 fee for its Robbins Alloy Belinfante Littlefield LLC legal team in a fraud suit against purported bitcoin dealer Valkyrie Group LLC, urging the quick, final entry of a nearly $1.56 million judgment against Valkyrie and its principals because of the "uncertainty of collecting any amount on the judgment."...

