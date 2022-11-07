11th Circ. Backs Dismissal Of Zantac MDL 'Shotgun Pleadings'

By Dorothy Atkins (November 7, 2022, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit affirmed the dismissal of proposed multidistrict class claims by a plumbers union against generics drugmakers over a carcinogen found in the popular heartburn medication Zantac, finding that the union has standing but failed to challenge a ruling on its so-called "shotgun pleadings."...

