Chancery Tells Attys It Will Hold Separate CBS, Viacom Trials

By Rose Krebs (November 7, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Monday told counsel for litigants in two consolidated stockholder lawsuits alleging CBS's $30 billion merger with Viacom in 2019 was unfair that he will schedule separate five-day trials, as doing so won't "impinge on litigants' economy."...

