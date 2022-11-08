Justices Wary Of Overturning Spending Clause Precedent

By Y. Peter Kang (November 8, 2022, 9:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared reluctant to overturn precedent holding that federal spending clause legislation allows individuals to bring private rights of action under civil rights laws, in an Indiana case over whether an individual can sue for alleged violations of a federal nursing home law....

