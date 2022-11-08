Westco Workers Ask 9th Circ. To Revive 'Secret' Pension Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (November 8, 2022, 6:32 PM EST) -- A class of Westco Chemicals Inc. workers urged the Ninth Circuit to reinstate its suit alleging the company established a secret pension plan to funnel money to executives and their relatives, arguing that a lower court erred in ruling the class lacked standing....

