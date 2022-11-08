Bail Bond Entities Can't Ax Price-Fixing Class Action

By Kelly Lienhard (November 8, 2022, 4:17 PM EST) -- A California federal court said Monday it will not let bail bond industry players escape a class action accusing them of charging artificially high rates for bonds, finding that while the class centered on comments the bail bond entities made during legislative lobbying efforts, the alleged price-fixing conspiracy is not protected free speech under the First Amendment....

