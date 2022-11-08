5th Circ. Backs Remington In Rifle Defect Death Suit

By Mike Curley (November 8, 2022, 4:19 PM EST) -- A split Fifth Circuit panel has thrown out a family's claims that a defective Remington rifle discharged on its own, killing an 11-year-old boy, saying the family did not exercise due diligence in researching the cause of the shot and filed its suit after Mississippi's three-year statute of limitations expired....

