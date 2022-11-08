DC Judge Says OAN Must Face Dominion Defamation Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 8, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge has rejected right-wing media outlet One America News Network's bid to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems Inc.'s $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against it, finding "virtually no overlap" with a Colorado state court suit filed by a former Dominion employee that would bar the District of Columbia case from proceeding....

