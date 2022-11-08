Estée Lauder Must Face Bulk Of Makeup Try-On BIPA Suit

By Lauraann Wood (November 8, 2022, 5:02 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday largely rejected Estée Lauder's bid to duck proposed class claims targeting technology allowing consumers to "try on" its products, only nixing accusations that the cosmetics company intentionally and recklessly violated those consumers' biometric privacy rights....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS