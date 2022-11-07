Justices Set Sights On Reach Of US Trademark Law

By Andrew Karpan (November 7, 2022, 9:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to a $113 million verdict an Oklahoma maker of radio control systems won in a trademark fight against its former partners in Europe, a dispute that has the potential to change how brand owners use U.S. courts to enforce trademarks against foreign businesses, attorneys told Law360....

