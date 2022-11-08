Real Estate Rumors: Milbrook, Landsberg, Dos Caminos

By Andrew McIntyre (November 8, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- Tobacco Hut & Vape has reached a deal to lease 1,003 square feet in Gaithersburg, Maryland, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The deal is for space at Gaitherstowne Plaza, a 21-store property owned by Milbrook Properties, and the 10-year lease deal brings the retail property to full capacity, according to the report....

