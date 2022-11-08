Intel Urges Vidal To Deny VLSI's Latest Bid To Ax OpenSky IPR

By Britain Eakin (November 8, 2022, 5:37 PM EST) -- Intel is fighting VLSI's latest effort to persuade U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Kathi Vidal to terminate a challenge to one of two VLSI patents involved in a $2.2 billion Texas jury verdict, saying there is no good reason for the case not to proceed to a final decision....

