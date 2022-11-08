Fed. Circ. Says Don't Let Those Transfer Motions Linger

By Andrew Karpan (November 8, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit is back to dinging U.S. District Judge Alan Albright for taking too long to rule on transfer bids in patent cases, with one circuit judge writing in a precedential order Tuesday that the Texas jurist committed "a clear abuse of discretion" in letting three infringement suits against Apple "linger."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS