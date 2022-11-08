NC AG Backs Counties' Monopoly Claims Against Hospital

By Hayley Fowler (November 8, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- North Carolina's attorney general urged a federal court Tuesday to plow forward with an antitrust suit alleging a state hospital system has driven up the price of health insurance for public employees, saying the consolidation of hospitals in the region has stifled competition....

