'Busy' Abbott Exec Has Time To Get Deposed, Judge Says

By Andrew Karpan (November 8, 2022, 8:40 PM EST) -- An Illinois magistrate judge on Tuesday said she was not buying arguments from Abbott Laboratories that a top executive there is too "busy" trying to solve the "nationwide infant formula shortage" to sit for a five-hour deposition in a patent case brought by the University of California....

